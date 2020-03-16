After Yesterday's Decline of 9.41%, Chevron Corp Offers Investors Better Value

Chevron Corp (NYSE:CVX) traded in a range yesterday that spanned from a low of $72.00 to a high of $75.21. Yesterday, the shares fell 9.4%, which took the trading range below the 3-day low of $72.86 on volume of 3.8 million shares. Often times after large one-day declines, short-term traders may play for some degree of mean reversion.

In the past 52 weeks, Chevron Corp share prices have been bracketed by a current low of $72.00 and a high of $127.34 and are now at $75.57. In the last five trading sessions, the 50-day moving average (MA) has fallen 3.5% while the 200-day MA has slid 0.8%.

