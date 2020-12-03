After Yesterday's Decline of 9.26%, Applied Material Offers Investors Better Value

Applied Material (NASDAQ:AMAT) traded in a range yesterday that spanned from a low of $48.00 to a high of $50.05. Yesterday, the shares fell 9.3%, which took the trading range below the 3-day low of $51.45 on volume of 7.0 million shares. Often times after large one-day declines, short-term traders may play for some degree of mean reversion.

Applied Material share prices have moved between a 52-week high of $69.44 and a 52-week low of $37.81 and are now trading 27% above that low price at $47.93 per share. Over the past week, the 200-day moving average (MA) has gone up 0.4% while the 50-day MA has declined 0.8%.

