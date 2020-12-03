After Yesterday's Decline of 9.23%, Intel Corp Offers Investors Better Value

Intel Corp (NASDAQ:INTC) traded in a range yesterday that spanned from a low of $47.10 to a high of $49.31. Yesterday, the shares fell 9.2%, which took the trading range below the 3-day low of $50.00 on volume of 24.3 million shares. Often times after large one-day declines, short-term traders may play for some degree of mean reversion.

Intel Corp share prices have moved between a 52-week high of $69.29 and a 52-week low of $42.86 and are now trading 9% above that low price at $46.87 per share. In the last five trading sessions, the 50-day moving average (MA) has fallen 0.7% while the 200-day MA has risen 0.2%.

SmarTrend is tracking the current trend status for Intel Corp and will alert subscribers who have INTC in their portfolio or watchlist when shares have changed trend direction.