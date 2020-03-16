After Yesterday's Decline of 8.91%, Facebook Inc-A Offers Investors Better Value

Facebook Inc-A (NASDAQ:FB) traded in a range yesterday that spanned from a low of $146.56 to a high of $155.58. Yesterday, the shares fell 8.9%, which took the trading range below the 3-day low of $154.34 on volume of 11.1 million shares. Often times after large one-day declines, short-term traders may play for some degree of mean reversion.

In the past 52 weeks, shares of Facebook Inc-A have traded between the current low of $146.56 and a high of $224.20 and are now at $154.18. Over the past week, the 200-day moving average (MA) has gone down 0.2% while the 50-day MA has declined 1.8%.

SmarTrend recommended that its subscribers protect gains by selling shares of Facebook Inc-A on January 30th, 2020 by issuing a Downtrend alert when the shares were trading at $208.09. Since that call, shares of Facebook Inc-A have fallen 18.7%. We are now looking for when a new Uptrend will commence and will alert SmarTrend subscribers in real time.