After Yesterday's Decline of 8.65%, Oracle Corp Offers Investors Better Value

Oracle Corp (NYSE:ORCL) traded in a range yesterday that spanned from a low of $40.00 to a high of $43.40. Yesterday, the shares fell 8.7%, which took the trading range below the 3-day low of $44.27 on volume of 9.2 million shares. Often times after large one-day declines, short-term traders may play for some degree of mean reversion.

Oracle Corp share prices have moved between a 52-week high of $57.06 and a 52-week low of $37.62 and are now trading 8% above that low price at $40.81 per share. Over the last five market days, the 200-day moving average (MA) has gone down 0.2% while the 50-day MA has declined 0.7%.

