After Yesterday's Decline of 7.95%, Host Hotels & Re Offers Investors Better Value

Host Hotels & Re (NYSE:HST) traded in a range yesterday that spanned from a low of $12.32 to a high of $13.05. Yesterday, the shares fell 7.9%, which took the trading range below the 3-day low of $12.57 on volume of 3.0 million shares. Often times after large one-day declines, short-term traders may play for some degree of mean reversion.

Host Hotels & Re share prices have moved between a 52-week high of $19.99 and the current low of $12.32 and are currently at $12.39 per share. Over the last five market days, the 200-day moving average (MA) has gone down 0.8% while the 50-day MA has declined 2.7%.