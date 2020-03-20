After Yesterday's Decline of 7.94%, Interpublic Grp Offers Investors Better Value

Interpublic Grp (NYSE:IPG) traded in a range yesterday that spanned from a low of $13.35 to a high of $14.28. Yesterday, the shares fell 7.9%, which took the trading range below the 3-day low of $13.61 on volume of 4.0 million shares. Often times after large one-day declines, short-term traders may play for some degree of mean reversion.

Over the past year, Interpublic Grphas traded in a range of $13.35 to $25.20 and are now at $13.17. In the last five trading sessions, the 50-day moving average (MA) has fallen 2.8% while the 200-day MA has slid 0.6%.

SmarTrend is tracking the current trend status for Interpublic Grp and will alert subscribers who have IPG in their portfolio or watchlist when shares have changed trend direction.