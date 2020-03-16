After Yesterday's Decline of 7.74%, Walt Disney Co Offers Investors Better Value

Walt Disney Co (NYSE:DIS) traded in a range yesterday that spanned from a low of $90.00 to a high of $97.03. Yesterday, the shares fell 7.7%, which took the trading range below the 3-day low of $91.64 on volume of 9.8 million shares. Often times after large one-day declines, short-term traders may play for some degree of mean reversion.

In the past 52 weeks, shares of Walt Disney Co have traded between the current low of $90.00 and a high of $153.41 and are now at $94.58. Over the past week, the 200-day moving average (MA) has gone down 0.5% while the 50-day MA has declined 3%.

