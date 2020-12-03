After Yesterday's Decline of 7.58%, Amgen Inc Offers Investors Better Value

Amgen Inc (NASDAQ:AMGN) traded in a range yesterday that spanned from a low of $182.00 to a high of $189.79. Yesterday, the shares fell 7.6%, which took the trading range below the 3-day low of $190.75 on volume of 1.9 million shares. Often times after large one-day declines, short-term traders may play for some degree of mean reversion.

Over the past year, Amgen Inc has traded in a range of $166.30 to $244.99 and is now at $184.48, 11% above that low. Over the last five market days, the 200-day moving average (MA) has gone up 0.2% while the 50-day MA has declined 1%.

