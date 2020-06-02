After Yesterday's Decline of 7.57%, Kellogg Co Offers Investors Better Value

Kellogg Co (NYSE:K) traded in a range yesterday that spanned from a low of $63.15 to a high of $65.01. Yesterday, the shares fell 7.6%, which took the trading range below the 3-day low of $68.35 on volume of 3.2 million shares. Often times after large one-day declines, short-term traders may play for some degree of mean reversion.

Kellogg Co share prices have moved between a 52-week high of $71.05 and a 52-week low of $51.34 and are now trading 25% above that low price at $64.32 per share. In the last five trading sessions, the 50-day moving average (MA) has climbed 0.3% while the 200-day MA has risen 0.3%.