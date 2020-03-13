After Yesterday's Decline of 7.42%, Deckers Outdoor Offers Investors Better Value

Deckers Outdoor (NYSE:DECK) traded in a range yesterday that spanned from a low of $121.14 to a high of $139.60. Yesterday, the shares fell 7.4%, which took the trading range below the 3-day low of $133.93 on volume of 301,000 shares. Often times after large one-day declines, short-term traders may play for some degree of mean reversion.

SmarTrend recommended that its subscribers protect gains by selling shares of Deckers Outdoor on February 25th, 2020 by issuing a Downtrend alert when the shares were trading at $185.49. Since that call, shares of Deckers Outdoor have fallen 29.3%. We are now looking for when a new Uptrend will commence and will alert SmarTrend subscribers in real time.

Deckers Outdoor share prices have moved between a 52-week high of $203.19 and a 52-week low of $110.87 and are now trading 9% above that low price at $121.38 per share. Over the last five market days, the 200-day moving average (MA) has remained constant while the 50-day MA has declined 0.6%.