After Yesterday's Decline of 7.39%, Visa Inc-Class A Offers Investors Better Value

Visa Inc-Class A (NYSE:V) traded in a range yesterday that spanned from a low of $135.76 to a high of $142.79. Yesterday, the shares fell 7.4%, which took the trading range below the 3-day low of $139.80 on volume of 10.1 million shares. Often times after large one-day declines, short-term traders may play for some degree of mean reversion.

SmarTrend recommended that its subscribers protect gains by selling shares of Visa Inc-Class A on March 6th, 2020 by issuing a Downtrend alert when the shares were trading at $182.99. Since that call, shares of Visa Inc-Class A have fallen 19.8%. We are now looking for when a new Uptrend will commence and will alert SmarTrend subscribers in real time.

Visa Inc-Class A share prices have moved between a 52-week high of $214.17 and the current low of $135.76 and are currently at $135.98 per share. The 200-day and 50-day moving averages have moved 0.15% lower and 1.97% lower over the past week, respectively.