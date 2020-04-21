After Yesterday's Decline of 7.37%, Vmware Inc-Cl A Offers Investors Better Value

Vmware Inc-Cl A (NYSE:VMW) traded in a range yesterday that spanned from a low of $121.85 to a high of $130.59. Yesterday, the shares fell 7.4%, which took the trading range below the 3-day low of $132.07 on volume of 526,000 shares. Often times after large one-day declines, short-term traders may play for some degree of mean reversion.

SmarTrend is tracking the current trend status for Vmware Inc-Cl A and will alert subscribers who have VMW in their portfolio or watchlist when shares have changed trend direction.

In the past 52 weeks, Vmware Inc-Cl A share prices have been bracketed by a low of $86.00 and a high of $206.41 and are now at $122.85, 43% above that low price. In the last five trading sessions, the 50-day moving average (MA) has fallen 0.9% while the 200-day MA has slid 0.3%.