After Yesterday's Decline of 7.37%, T Rowe Price Grp Offers Investors Better Value

T Rowe Price Grp (NASDAQ:TROW) traded in a range yesterday that spanned from a low of $94.14 to a high of $102.40. Yesterday, the shares fell 7.4%, which took the trading range below the 3-day low of $97.10 on volume of 1.3 million shares. Often times after large one-day declines, short-term traders may play for some degree of mean reversion.

Over the past year, T Rowe Price Grp has traded in a range of $88.30 to $139.82 and is now at $95.44, 8% above that low. The 200-day and 50-day moving averages have moved 0.05% higher and 1.3% lower over the past week, respectively.

SmarTrend is tracking the current trend status for T Rowe Price Grp and will alert subscribers who have TROW in their portfolio or watchlist when shares have changed trend direction.