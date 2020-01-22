After Yesterday's Decline of 7.36%, Blueprint Medici Offers Investors Better Value

Blueprint Medici (NASDAQ:BPMC) traded in a range yesterday that spanned from a low of $73.00 to a high of $78.29. Yesterday, the shares fell 7.4%, which took the trading range below the 3-day low of $79.39 on volume of 436,000 shares. Often times after large one-day declines, short-term traders may play for some degree of mean reversion.

Over the past year, Blueprint Medici has traded in a range of $65.40 to $102.98 and is now at $73.87, 13% above that low. Over the last five market days, the 200-day moving average (MA) has remained constant while the 50-day MA has advanced 0.4%.

