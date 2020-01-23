After Yesterday's Decline of 7.35%, Raymond James Offers Investors Better Value

Raymond James (NYSE:RJF) traded in a range yesterday that spanned from a low of $90.22 to a high of $92.26. Yesterday, the shares fell 7.4%, which took the trading range below the 3-day low of $95.38 on volume of 933,000 shares. Often times after large one-day declines, short-term traders may play for some degree of mean reversion.

In the past 52 weeks, shares of Raymond James have traded between a low of $72.94 and a high of $97.66 and are now at $90.23, which is 24% above that low price. Over the past week, the 200-day moving average (MA) has remained constant while the 50-day MA has advanced 0.4%.

SmarTrend recommended that subscribers consider buying shares of Raymond James on October 15th, 2019 as our proprietary SmarTrend analytics indicated a new Uptrend was in progress when shares hit $81.72. Since that recommendation, shares of Raymond James have risen 19.0%. We continue to monitor RJF for any potential shift so investors can protect gains and will alert SmarTrend subscribers immediately.