After Yesterday's Decline of 7.33%, Apache Corp Offers Investors Better Value

Apache Corp (NYSE:APA) traded in a range yesterday that spanned from a low of $5.02 to a high of $5.71. Yesterday, the shares fell 7.3%, which took the trading range below the 3-day low of $5.93 on volume of 8.7 million shares. Often times after large one-day declines, short-term traders may play for some degree of mean reversion.

In the past 52 weeks, shares of Apache Corp have traded between the current low of $5.02 and a high of $38.12 and are now at $5.13. Over the past week, the 200-day moving average (MA) has gone down 1.1% while the 50-day MA has declined 4%.

SmarTrend is tracking the current trend status for Apache Corp and will alert subscribers who have APA in their portfolio or watchlist when shares have changed trend direction.