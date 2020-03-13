After Yesterday's Decline of 7.29%, Clovis Oncology Offers Investors Better Value

Clovis Oncology (NASDAQ:CLVS) traded in a range yesterday that spanned from a low of $4.40 to a high of $5.64. Yesterday, the shares fell 7.3%, which took the trading range below the 3-day low of $4.91 on volume of 3.0 million shares. Often times after large one-day declines, short-term traders may play for some degree of mean reversion.

Clovis Oncology share prices have moved between a 52-week high of $28.80 and a 52-week low of $2.93 and are now trading 56% above that low price at $4.58 per share. Over the last five market days, the 200-day moving average (MA) has gone down 2.4% while the 50-day MA has declined 4.5%.

