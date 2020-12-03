After Yesterday's Decline of 7.25%, Unitedhealth Grp Offers Investors Better Value

Unitedhealth Grp (NYSE:UNH) traded in a range yesterday that spanned from a low of $256.77 to a high of $272.23. Yesterday, the shares fell 7.3%, which took the trading range below the 3-day low of $259.24 on volume of 4.1 million shares. Often times after large one-day declines, short-term traders may play for some degree of mean reversion.

Unitedhealth Grp share prices have moved between a 52-week high of $306.71 and a 52-week low of $208.07 and are now trading 24% above that low price at $258.96 per share. Over the past week, the 200-day moving average (MA) has gone up 0.2% while the 50-day MA has declined 0.4%.

SmarTrend is tracking the current trend status for Unitedhealth Grp and will alert subscribers who have UNH in their portfolio or watchlist when shares have changed trend direction.