After Yesterday's Decline of 7.25%, Kimball Electron Offers Investors Better Value

Kimball Electron (NASDAQ:KE) traded in a range yesterday that spanned from a low of $15.57 to a high of $17.24. Yesterday, the shares fell 7.2%, which took the trading range below the 3-day low of $16.76 on volume of 83,000 shares. Often times after large one-day declines, short-term traders may play for some degree of mean reversion.

In the past 52 weeks, Kimball Electron share prices have been bracketed by a low of $12.48 and a high of $18.49 and are now at $16.00, 28% above that low price. Over the last five market days, the 200-day moving average (MA) has gone up 0.3% while the 50-day MA has advanced 2.2%.

SmarTrend recommended that subscribers consider buying shares of Kimball Electron on October 21st, 2019 as our proprietary SmarTrend analytics indicated a new Uptrend was in progress when shares hit $15.33. Since that recommendation, shares of Kimball Electron have risen 12.6%. We continue to monitor KE for any potential shift so investors can protect gains and will alert SmarTrend subscribers immediately.