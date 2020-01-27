After Yesterday's Decline of 7.18%, Freeport-Mcmoran Offers Investors Better Value

Freeport-Mcmoran (NYSE:FCX) traded in a range yesterday that spanned from a low of $11.06 to a high of $11.37. Yesterday, the shares fell 7.2%, which took the trading range below the 3-day low of $11.22 on volume of 16.9 million shares. Often times after large one-day declines, short-term traders may play for some degree of mean reversion.

Freeport-Mcmoran share prices have moved between a 52-week high of $14.68 and a 52-week low of $8.43 and are now trading 32% above that low price at $11.09 per share. In the last five trading sessions, the 50-day moving average (MA) has climbed 0.6% while the 200-day MA has slid 0.3%.

SmarTrend is monitoring the recent change of momentum in Freeport-Mcmoran. Please refer to our Company Overview for the results of our proprietary technical indicators that have been scanning shares of Freeport-Mcmoran in search of a potential trend change.