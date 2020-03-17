After Yesterday's Decline of 7.06%, Tempur Sealy Int Offers Investors Better Value

Tempur Sealy Int (NYSE:TPX) traded in a range yesterday that spanned from a low of $34.28 to a high of $40.15. Yesterday, the shares fell 7.1%, which took the trading range below the 3-day low of $40.79 on volume of 1.2 million shares. Often times after large one-day declines, short-term traders may play for some degree of mean reversion.

Tempur Sealy Int share prices have moved between a 52-week high of $100.39 and the current low of $34.28 and are currently at $36.58 per share. Over the last five market days, the 200-day moving average (MA) has gone down 0.2% while the 50-day MA has declined 2.5%.

