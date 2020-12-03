After Yesterday's Decline of 6.83%, Alphabet Inc-A Offers Investors Better Value

Alphabet Inc-A (NASDAQ:GOOGL) traded in a range yesterday that spanned from a low of $1,108.47 to a high of $1,153.92. Yesterday, the shares fell 6.8%, which took the trading range below the 3-day low of $1,198.04 on volume of 2.3 million shares. Often times after large one-day declines, short-term traders may play for some degree of mean reversion.

Over the past year, Alphabet Inc-A has traded in a range of $1027.03 to $1530.74 and is now at $1114.49, 9% above that low. In the last five trading sessions, the 50-day moving average (MA) has fallen 0.5% while the 200-day MA has remained constant.