After Yesterday's Decline of 6.81%, Amazon.Com Inc Offers Investors Better Value

Amazon.Com Inc (NASDAQ:AMZN) traded in a range yesterday that spanned from a low of $1,696.63 to a high of $1,748.59. Yesterday, the shares fell 6.8%, which took the trading range below the 3-day low of $1,761.29 on volume of 5.0 million shares. Often times after large one-day declines, short-term traders may play for some degree of mean reversion.

In the past 52 weeks, Amazon.Com Inc share prices have been bracketed by a low of $1626.01 and a high of $2185.10 and are now at $1698.44, 4% above that low price. In the last five trading sessions, the 50-day moving average (MA) has remained constant while the 200-day MA has remained constant.