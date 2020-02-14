After Yesterday's Decline of 6.74%, Arista Networks Offers Investors Better Value

Arista Networks (NYSE:ANET) traded in a range yesterday that spanned from a low of $217.00 to a high of $227.00. Yesterday, the shares fell 6.7%, which took the trading range below the 3-day low of $230.26 on volume of 1.1 million shares. Often times after large one-day declines, short-term traders may play for some degree of mean reversion.

Arista Networks share prices have moved between a 52-week high of $331.27 and a 52-week low of $173.31 and are now trading 28% above that low price at $222.21 per share. Over the past week, the 200-day moving average (MA) has gone down 0.8% while the 50-day MA has advanced 1.5%.

