After Yesterday's Decline of 6.71%, Bed Bath &Beyond Offers Investors Better Value

Bed Bath &Beyond (NASDAQ:BBBY) traded in a range yesterday that spanned from a low of $8.18 to a high of $9.41. Yesterday, the shares fell 6.7%, which took the trading range below the 3-day low of $9.08 on volume of 6.0 million shares. Often times after large one-day declines, short-term traders may play for some degree of mean reversion.

Bed Bath &Beyond share prices have moved between a 52-week high of $19.57 and a 52-week low of $7.31 and are now trading 15% above that low price at $8.40 per share. The 200-day and 50-day moving averages have moved 0.68% lower and 3.07% lower over the past week, respectively.