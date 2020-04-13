After Yesterday's Decline of 6.69%, Dillards Inc-A Offers Investors Better Value

Dillards Inc-A (:DDS) traded in a range yesterday that spanned from a low of $30.85 to a high of $34.10. Yesterday, the shares fell 6.7%, which took the trading range below the 3-day low of $32.87 on volume of 100,000 shares. Often times after large one-day declines, short-term traders may play for some degree of mean reversion.

Dillards Inc-A share prices have moved between a 52-week high of $86.71 and a 52-week low of $22.50 and are now trading 38% above that low price at $31.02 per share. In the last five trading sessions, the 50-day moving average (MA) has fallen 5.5% while the 200-day MA has slid 0.8%.

SmarTrend is monitoring the recent change of momentum in Dillards Inc-A. Please refer to our Company Overview for the results of our proprietary technical indicators that have been scanning shares of Dillards Inc-A in search of a potential trend change.