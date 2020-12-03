After Yesterday's Decline of 6.63%, Visa Inc-Class A Offers Investors Better Value

Visa Inc-Class A (NYSE:V) traded in a range yesterday that spanned from a low of $156.99 to a high of $164.00. Yesterday, the shares fell 6.6%, which took the trading range below the 3-day low of $168.31 on volume of 14.0 million shares. Often times after large one-day declines, short-term traders may play for some degree of mean reversion.

Visa Inc-Class A share prices have moved between a 52-week high of $214.17 and a 52-week low of $148.02 and are now trading 9% above that low price at $161.71 per share. The 200-day and 50-day moving averages have moved 0.10% higher and 0.39% lower over the past week, respectively.

