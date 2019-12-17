After Yesterday's Decline of 6.63%, Collegium Pharma Offers Investors Better Value

Collegium Pharma (NASDAQ:COLL) traded in a range yesterday that spanned from a low of $18.35 to a high of $20.43. Yesterday, the shares fell 6.6%, which took the trading range below the 3-day low of $20.35 on volume of 190,000 shares. Often times after large one-day declines, short-term traders may play for some degree of mean reversion.

Collegium Pharma share prices have moved between a 52-week high of $22.28 and a 52-week low of $10.01 and are now trading 91% above that low price at $19.16 per share. Over the last five market days, the 200-day moving average (MA) has gone up 0.6% while the 50-day MA has advanced 3.7%.

