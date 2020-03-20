After Yesterday's Decline of 6.62%, Atmos Energy Offers Investors Better Value

Atmos Energy (NYSE:ATO) traded in a range yesterday that spanned from a low of $91.03 to a high of $99.01. Yesterday, the shares fell 6.6%, which took the trading range below the 3-day low of $92.18 on volume of 638,000 shares. Often times after large one-day declines, short-term traders may play for some degree of mean reversion.

In the past 52 weeks, shares of Atmos Energy have traded between a low of $90.51 and a high of $121.08 and are now at $91.14, which is 1% above that low price. Over the last five market days, the 200-day moving average (MA) has remained constant while the 50-day MA has declined 0.7%.

