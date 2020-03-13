After Yesterday's Decline of 6.57%, Xerox Corp Offers Investors Better Value

Xerox Corp (NYSE:XRX) traded in a range yesterday that spanned from a low of $24.33 to a high of $25.98. Yesterday, the shares fell 6.6%, which took the trading range below the 3-day low of $25.12 on volume of 1.1 million shares. Often times after large one-day declines, short-term traders may play for some degree of mean reversion.

In the past 52 weeks, shares of Xerox Corp have traded between a low of $23.59 and a high of $39.47 and are now at $22.41, which is -5% above that low price. In the last five trading sessions, the 50-day moving average (MA) has fallen 2.3% while the 200-day MA has slid 0.3%.

