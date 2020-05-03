After Yesterday's Decline of 6.54%, Genesco Inc Offers Investors Better Value

Genesco Inc (NYSE:GCO) traded in a range yesterday that spanned from a low of $30.00 to a high of $31.71. Yesterday, the shares fell 6.5%, which took the trading range below the 3-day low of $30.97 on volume of 112,000 shares. Often times after large one-day declines, short-term traders may play for some degree of mean reversion.

In the past 52 weeks, shares of Genesco Inc have traded between a low of $30.65 and a high of $53.20 and are now at $32.42, which is 6% above that low price. Over the past week, the 200-day moving average (MA) has gone down 0.5% while the 50-day MA has declined 2.4%.

