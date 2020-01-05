After Yesterday's Decline of 6.45%, Rh Offers Investors Better Value

Rh (NYSE:RH) traded in a range yesterday that spanned from a low of $134.05 to a high of $141.58. Yesterday, the shares fell 6.5%, which took the trading range below the 3-day low of $143.74 on volume of 542,000 shares. Often times after large one-day declines, short-term traders may play for some degree of mean reversion.

In the past 52 weeks, Rh share prices have been bracketed by a low of $73.14 and a high of $256.27 and are now at $134.50, 84% above that low price. Over the last five market days, the 200-day moving average (MA) has gone up 0.3% while the 50-day MA has declined 5.4%.

