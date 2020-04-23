After Yesterday's Decline of 6.42%, Citrix Systems Offers Investors Better Value

Citrix Systems (NASDAQ:CTXS) traded in a range yesterday that spanned from a low of $139.30 to a high of $145.64. Yesterday, the shares fell 6.4%, which took the trading range below the 3-day low of $145.22 on volume of 3.0 million shares. Often times after large one-day declines, short-term traders may play for some degree of mean reversion.

Over the past year, Citrix Systems has traded in a range of $90.28 to $152.49 and is now at $142.02, 57% above that low. In the last five trading sessions, the 50-day moving average (MA) has climbed 1.3% while the 200-day MA has risen 0.7%.

