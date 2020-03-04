MySmarTrend
After Yesterday's Decline of 6.41%, Paycom Software Offers Investors Better Value

Written on Fri, 04/03/2020 - 12:48pm
By Nick Russo

Paycom Software (NYSE:PAYC) traded in a range yesterday that spanned from a low of $167.89 to a high of $181.99. Yesterday, the shares fell 6.4%, which took the trading range below the 3-day low of $183.29 on volume of 669,000 shares. Often times after large one-day declines, short-term traders may play for some degree of mean reversion.

In the past 52 weeks, shares of Paycom Software have traded between the current low of $172.32 and a high of $342.00 and are now at $173.31. Over the past week, the 200-day moving average (MA) has gone down 0.2% while the 50-day MA has declined 3%.

SmarTrend is monitoring the recent change of momentum in Paycom Software. Please refer to our Company Overview for the results of our proprietary technical indicators that have been scanning shares of Paycom Software in search of a potential trend change.

