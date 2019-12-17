MySmarTrend
After Yesterday's Decline of 6.41%, Paratek Pharmace Offers Investors Better Value

Written on Tue, 12/17/2019 - 1:05pm
By James Quinn

Paratek Pharmace (NASDAQ:PRTK) traded in a range yesterday that spanned from a low of $2.97 to a high of $3.21. Yesterday, the shares fell 6.4%, which took the trading range below the 3-day low of $3.04 on volume of 199,000 shares. Often times after large one-day declines, short-term traders may play for some degree of mean reversion.

In the past 52 weeks, Paratek Pharmace share prices have been bracketed by a low of $2.66 and a high of $7.39 and are now at $3.20, 20% above that low price. In the last five trading sessions, the 50-day moving average (MA) has fallen 2.1% while the 200-day MA has slid 1.3%.

