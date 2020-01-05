After Yesterday's Decline of 6.40%, Citigroup Inc Offers Investors Better Value

Citigroup Inc (NYSE:C) traded in a range yesterday that spanned from a low of $45.63 to a high of $46.47. Yesterday, the shares fell 6.4%, which took the trading range below the 3-day low of $46.93 on volume of 16.8 million shares. Often times after large one-day declines, short-term traders may play for some degree of mean reversion.

Over the past year, Citigroup Inc has traded in a range of $32.00 to $83.11 and is now at $45.40, 42% above that low. Over the past week, the 200-day moving average (MA) has gone down 0.7% while the 50-day MA has declined 4.7%.