After Yesterday's Decline of 6.27%, World Fuel Svcs Offers Investors Better Value

World Fuel Svcs (NYSE:INT) traded in a range yesterday that spanned from a low of $20.98 to a high of $23.69. Yesterday, the shares fell 6.3%, which took the trading range below the 3-day low of $22.53 on volume of 95,000 shares. Often times after large one-day declines, short-term traders may play for some degree of mean reversion.

SmarTrend is tracking the current trend status for World Fuel Svcs and will alert subscribers who have INT in their portfolio or watchlist when shares have changed trend direction.

Over the past year, World Fuel Svcs has traded in a range of $20.49 to $44.37 and is now at $21.21, 4% above that low. Over the last five market days, the 200-day moving average (MA) has gone down 0.5% while the 50-day MA has declined 3.3%.