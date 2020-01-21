After Yesterday's Decline of 6.26%, Xbiotech Inc Offers Investors Better Value

Xbiotech Inc (NASDAQ:XBIT) traded in a range yesterday that spanned from a low of $22.70 to a high of $24.00. Yesterday, the shares fell 6.3%, which took the trading range below the 3-day low of $23.78 on volume of 599,000 shares. Often times after large one-day declines, short-term traders may play for some degree of mean reversion.

SmarTrend recommended that subscribers consider buying shares of Xbiotech Inc on December 9th, 2019 as our proprietary SmarTrend analytics indicated a new Uptrend was in progress when shares hit $20.81. Since that recommendation, shares of Xbiotech Inc have risen 16.8%. We continue to monitor XBIT for any potential shift so investors can protect gains and will alert SmarTrend subscribers immediately.

Over the past year, Xbiotech Inc has traded in a range of $5.06 to $26.40 and is now at $22.78, 350% above that low. The 200-day and 50-day moving averages have moved 3.02% higher and 8.34% higher over the past week, respectively.