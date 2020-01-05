After Yesterday's Decline of 6.11%, Microchip Tech Offers Investors Better Value

Microchip Tech (NASDAQ:MCHP) traded in a range yesterday that spanned from a low of $83.40 to a high of $85.62. Yesterday, the shares fell 6.1%, which took the trading range below the 3-day low of $86.31 on volume of 1.4 million shares. Often times after large one-day declines, short-term traders may play for some degree of mean reversion.

Over the past year, Microchip Tech has traded in a range of $53.15 to $112.47 and is now at $82.01, 54% above that low. Over the last five market days, the 200-day moving average (MA) has remained constant while the 50-day MA has declined 2.1%.

