After Yesterday's Decline of 5.99%, Schlumberger Ltd Offers Investors Better Value

Schlumberger Ltd (NYSE:SLB) traded in a range yesterday that spanned from a low of $31.57 to a high of $31.99. Yesterday, the shares fell 6.0%, which took the trading range below the 3-day low of $32.87 on volume of 5.1 million shares. Often times after large one-day declines, short-term traders may play for some degree of mean reversion.

Over the past year, Schlumberger Ltd has traded in a range of $30.65 to $48.88 and is now at $31.39, 2% above that low. Over the past week, the 200-day moving average (MA) has gone down 0.4% while the 50-day MA has declined 0.6%.

