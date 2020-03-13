MySmarTrend
After Yesterday's Decline of 5.98%, Mohawk Inds Offers Investors Better Value

Mohawk Inds (NYSE:MHK) traded in a range yesterday that spanned from a low of $95.39 to a high of $102.73. Yesterday, the shares fell 6.0%, which took the trading range below the 3-day low of $99.03 on volume of 648,000 shares. Often times after large one-day declines, short-term traders may play for some degree of mean reversion.

Over the past year, Mohawk Indshas traded in a range of $95.39 to $156.60 and are now at $90.87. In the last five trading sessions, the 50-day moving average (MA) has fallen 1.6% while the 200-day MA has slid 0.5%.

SmarTrend is tracking the current trend status for Mohawk Inds and will alert subscribers who have MHK in their portfolio or watchlist when shares have changed trend direction.

