After Yesterday's Decline of 5.87%, Sonic Automoti-A Offers Investors Better Value

Sonic Automoti-A (NYSE:SAH) traded in a range yesterday that spanned from a low of $26.15 to a high of $27.42. Yesterday, the shares fell 5.9%, which took the trading range below the 3-day low of $26.16 on volume of 58,000 shares. Often times after large one-day declines, short-term traders may play for some degree of mean reversion.

Sonic Automoti-A share prices have moved between a 52-week high of $35.41 and a 52-week low of $13.70 and are now trading 103% above that low price at $27.78 per share. Over the last five market days, the 200-day moving average (MA) has gone up 0.4% while the 50-day MA has declined 0.9%.