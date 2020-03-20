After Yesterday's Decline of 5.74%, Masco Corp Offers Investors Better Value

Masco Corp (NYSE:MAS) traded in a range yesterday that spanned from a low of $30.42 to a high of $32.62. Yesterday, the shares fell 5.7%, which took the trading range below the 3-day low of $31.59 on volume of 1.9 million shares. Often times after large one-day declines, short-term traders may play for some degree of mean reversion.

In the past 52 weeks, shares of Masco Corp have traded between the current low of $30.42 and a high of $50.06 and are now at $30.50. Over the last five market days, the 200-day moving average (MA) has remained constant while the 50-day MA has declined 2.3%.

