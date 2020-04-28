After Yesterday's Decline of 5.69%, Incyte Corp Offers Investors Better Value

Incyte Corp (NASDAQ:INCY) traded in a range yesterday that spanned from a low of $97.77 to a high of $104.36. Yesterday, the shares fell 5.7%, which took the trading range below the 3-day low of $100.54 on volume of 1.8 million shares. Often times after large one-day declines, short-term traders may play for some degree of mean reversion.

In the past 52 weeks, Incyte Corp share prices have been bracketed by a low of $62.48 and a high of $104.81 and are now at $97.44, 56% above that low price. In the last five trading sessions, the 50-day moving average (MA) has climbed 2.0% while the 200-day MA has risen 0.4%.

