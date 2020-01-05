After Yesterday's Decline of 5.65%, Emerson Elec Co Offers Investors Better Value

Emerson Elec Co (NYSE:EMR) traded in a range yesterday that spanned from a low of $54.14 to a high of $55.99. Yesterday, the shares fell 5.6%, which took the trading range below the 3-day low of $56.18 on volume of 1.9 million shares. Often times after large one-day declines, short-term traders may play for some degree of mean reversion.

Emerson Elec Co share prices have moved between a 52-week high of $78.38 and a 52-week low of $37.75 and are now trading 42% above that low price at $53.68 per share. Over the past week, the 200-day moving average (MA) has gone down 0.2% while the 50-day MA has declined 2.2%.

