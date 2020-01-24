After Yesterday's Decline of 5.64%, Patterson-Uti Offers Investors Better Value

Patterson-Uti (NASDAQ:PTEN) traded in a range yesterday that spanned from a low of $8.44 to a high of $8.98. Yesterday, the shares fell 5.6%, which took the trading range below the 3-day low of $8.83 on volume of 2.5 million shares. Often times after large one-day declines, short-term traders may play for some degree of mean reversion.

SmarTrend is monitoring the recent change of momentum in Patterson-Uti. Please refer to our Company Overview for the results of our proprietary technical indicators that have been scanning shares of Patterson-Uti in search of a potential trend change.

In the past 52 weeks, Patterson-Uti share prices have been bracketed by a low of $7.68 and a high of $16.27 and are now at $8.68, 13% above that low price. Over the last five market days, the 200-day moving average (MA) has gone down 0.7% while the 50-day MA has advanced 0.2%.