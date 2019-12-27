After Yesterday's Decline of 5.63%, Transdigm Group Offers Investors Better Value

Transdigm Group (NYSE:TDG) traded in a range yesterday that spanned from a low of $560.66 to a high of $570.03. Yesterday, the shares fell 5.6%, which took the trading range below the 3-day low of $590.70 on volume of 65,000 shares. Often times after large one-day declines, short-term traders may play for some degree of mean reversion.

In the past 52 weeks, Transdigm Group share prices have been bracketed by a low of $311.46 and a high of $597.94 and are now at $564.15, 81% above that low price. Over the last five market days, the 200-day moving average (MA) has gone up 0.5% while the 50-day MA has advanced 0.8%.

