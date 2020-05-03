After Yesterday's Decline of 5.58%, First Inter/Mt-A Offers Investors Better Value

First Inter/Mt-A (NASDAQ:FIBK) traded in a range yesterday that spanned from a low of $32.44 to a high of $33.67. Yesterday, the shares fell 5.6%, which took the trading range below the 3-day low of $33.93 on volume of 111,000 shares. Often times after large one-day declines, short-term traders may play for some degree of mean reversion.

SmarTrend is tracking the current trend status for First Inter/Mt-A and will alert subscribers who have FIBK in their portfolio or watchlist when shares have changed trend direction.

First Inter/Mt-A share prices have moved between a 52-week high of $43.83 and a 52-week low of $33.93 and are now trading 1% above that low price at $34.38 per share. Over the past week, the 200-day moving average (MA) has remained constant while the 50-day MA has declined 0.4%.