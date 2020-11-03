After Yesterday's Decline of 5.56%, Sl Green Realty Offers Investors Better Value

Sl Green Realty (NYSE:SLG) traded in a range yesterday that spanned from a low of $70.10 to a high of $72.93. Yesterday, the shares fell 5.6%, which took the trading range below the 3-day low of $71.50 on volume of 437,000 shares. Often times after large one-day declines, short-term traders may play for some degree of mean reversion.

In the past 52 weeks, Sl Green Realty share prices have been bracketed by a current low of $70.10 and a high of $96.39 and are now at $70.77. Over the last five market days, the 200-day moving average (MA) has gone down 0.2% while the 50-day MA has declined 1%.

